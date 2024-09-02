SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $713,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.98. 15,627,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,381,169. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

