SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,750,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,863. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $202.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

