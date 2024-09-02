Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 3,655,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,874,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Serve Robotics Stock Down 5.5 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
