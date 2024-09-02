Shiba Inu Tops 24 Hour Volume of $167.47 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $8.04 billion and approximately $167.47 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.
About Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu launched on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,518,729,030,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,269,847,009,708 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.
Shiba Inu Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
