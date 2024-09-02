Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Expands By 15.3%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,600 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 755,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.1 days.

Aixtron Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of AIXXF opened at $19.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

