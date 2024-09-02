Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Expands By 15.3%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,600 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 755,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.1 days.
Aixtron Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of AIXXF opened at $19.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $42.65.
About Aixtron
