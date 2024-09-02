Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Grows By 17.7%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

