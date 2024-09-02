Short Interest in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Rises By 14.2%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 700,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Anterix by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anterix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Anterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.47. 194,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. Anterix has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $659.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

