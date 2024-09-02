Short Interest in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Expands By 17.6%

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 554,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $169,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at $19,148,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,669,310.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and sold 25,716 shares valued at $513,205. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

