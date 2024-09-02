Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Increases By 19.7%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 32.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Stock Performance

NYSE BALY opened at $17.20 on Monday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market cap of $698.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.17 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

