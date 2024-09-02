Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Increases By 19.7%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 32.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Stock Performance

NYSE BALY opened at $17.20 on Monday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market cap of $698.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.17 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

