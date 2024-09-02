Short Interest in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Rises By 13.7%

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch + Lomb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 32,250 shares of Bausch + Lomb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,346.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.