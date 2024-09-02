Short Interest in Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Increases By 8.9%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 254.0 days.

CGJTF stock remained flat at $95.07 during midday trading on Monday. 2,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $103.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

