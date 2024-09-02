Short Interest in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Drops By 8.3%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 8,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.