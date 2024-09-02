Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Increases By 17.2%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 46.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CRF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. 745,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.89%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

