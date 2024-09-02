Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Decreases By 8.7%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $28.51. 1,419,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,771. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after purchasing an additional 456,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after buying an additional 399,468 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,755,000 after purchasing an additional 117,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

