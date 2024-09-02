Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Drops By 9.5%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 402.0 days.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

OTCMKTS EMSHF opened at $813.10 on Monday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $652.00 and a 12-month high of $855.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $827.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $770.56.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

