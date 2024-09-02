Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Drops By 9.5%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 402.0 days.
EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance
OTCMKTS EMSHF opened at $813.10 on Monday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $652.00 and a 12-month high of $855.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $827.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $770.56.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EMS-CHEMIE
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.