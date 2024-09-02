Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expands By 6.9%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 11,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,137,413.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.14. 3,519,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,072. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

