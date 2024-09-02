Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Grows By 17.5%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.38. 410,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

