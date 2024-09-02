Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Increases By 6.3%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,990. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 243,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

