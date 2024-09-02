Short Interest in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expands By 18.5%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,539.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at $52,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.56. The company had a trading volume of 705,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,049. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.57. HEICO has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

