Short Interest in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Increases By 9.7%

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 171,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

IBEX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 55,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. IBEX has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IBEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IBEX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

