Short Interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Declines By 14.1%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
INVZW stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.12. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.01.
About Innoviz Technologies
