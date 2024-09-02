Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Grows By 17.9%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of KBWB opened at $59.61 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.