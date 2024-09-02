Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Grows By 17.9%

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWBGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KBWB opened at $59.61 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $629,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.