Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Grows By 17.9%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KBWB opened at $59.61 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $629,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

