Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rises By 7.3%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,365,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 382.7% in the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $68.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

