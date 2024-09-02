Short Interest in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Drops By 14.0%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $521,081. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,677. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

