Short Interest in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Decreases By 11.4%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 15,800,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $808.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,102 shares of company stock valued at $468,063 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 64,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 57,859 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 148,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.