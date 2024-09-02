Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Decreases By 6.9%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,500 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 546,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $35.95 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

