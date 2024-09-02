Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Drops By 15.5%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lion Group Stock Performance

LGHL stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

