Simon’s Cat Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $202.52 million and $45.68 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 9,000,000,000,000 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 9,000,000,000,000 with 7,650,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.0000218 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $54,074,029.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

