Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREGFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $0.90 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

