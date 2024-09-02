Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $0.90 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.64.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.