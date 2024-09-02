Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Stock Up 3.2 %

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smith Micro Software stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,963 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

