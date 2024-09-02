Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SNN stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. CWM LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 9,735.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

