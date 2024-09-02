Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.92 and last traded at $114.23. 5,217,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,705,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock valued at $65,491,235. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $838,455,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Snowflake by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,838,000 after acquiring an additional 223,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

