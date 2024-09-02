Solayer SOL Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $91.79 Million (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Solayer SOL has a total market capitalization of $91.79 million and $364,778.35 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Solayer SOL token can currently be purchased for about $137.20 or 0.00231296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 865,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

