SOLVE Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $9.22 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and $886,923.27 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000868 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

