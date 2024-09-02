South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Cut to GBX 370

South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 380 ($5.01) to GBX 370 ($4.88) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on S32. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.73) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday.

South32 Trading Up 0.4 %

South32 Increases Dividend

South32 stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.11) on Friday. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 141.50 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.60 ($2.76). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.32. The company has a market cap of £7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,230.77, a PEG ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. South32’s payout ratio is presently -2,307.69%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

