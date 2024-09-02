Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $89.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $101.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

