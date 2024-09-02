S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $513.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $514.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

