SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 4.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,051. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $50.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

