SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND) Plans Dividend of $0.14

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1381 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS OBND opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (OBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to maximize total return by holding a broad basket of predominantly USD-denominated bonds. OBND was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

