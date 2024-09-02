SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,478,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 744,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $39.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

