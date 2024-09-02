SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310,361 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after acquiring an additional 257,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,894 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,606,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,443,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,870,000 after purchasing an additional 462,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.75. 1,373,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.