SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $139.89 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.76. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

