SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $565.30. 636,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,290. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.03.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

