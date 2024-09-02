Spell Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.59 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Spell Token has a total market cap of $77.59 million and $3.42 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spell Token has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,278,533,173 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

