Spinnaker Trust Has $425,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,654,000 after buying an additional 260,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,117,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,091,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

