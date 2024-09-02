Spire Wealth Management Acquires 939 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $23.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $821.01. 1,242,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,303. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $929.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $943.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.