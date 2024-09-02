Spire Wealth Management Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $958,105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,561,000 after buying an additional 5,631,435 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $512,867,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,481,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,778,000 after buying an additional 3,981,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $159,714,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,951,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,900. The stock has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $109.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 67.40%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

