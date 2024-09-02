Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.98. 15,627,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,381,169. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

