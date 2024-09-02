Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9,626.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,759,000 after buying an additional 1,015,542 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,678 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 44.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BA traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,146,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,323. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.06. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

