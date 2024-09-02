Spire Wealth Management Sells 9,786 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. 7,213,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

